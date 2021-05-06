A new concept of agricultural development will be processed

On May 6 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with agricultural officials and heads of regional administrations, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues on the most effective use of the existing agricultural potential of Artsakh were discussed at the meeting.



According to President Harutyunyan, taking into account the situation on the ground created by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in September last year, it is necessary to change the approaches of solving the problems of the agricultural sector and to develop a new development strategy.