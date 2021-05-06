On May 6 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with agricultural officials and heads of regional administrations, the Presidential Office stated.
A new concept of agricultural development will be processed
According to President Harutyunyan, taking into account the situation on the ground created by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in September last year, it is necessary to change the approaches of solving the problems of the agricultural sector and to develop a new development strategy.
The head of state instructed to process a new concept of agricultural development in the coming months, which will be based on the targeted rational use of 35,000 hectares of agricultural lands, satisfying domestic demand with local agricultural products, and creating export opportunities.