Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the humanitarian problems facing Artsakh during their meeting in Yerevan.

May 6, 2021, 15:13 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss humanitarian problems facing Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In the context of ongoing actions aimed at restoring living conditions in Artsakh I would like to once again highlight the efforts of the Russian side with gratitude. Solving people’s return to their homes, restoring infrastructure, normal life ad solving the healthcare problems are very important for the Artsakh residents more than ever today”, Ara Aivazian said during a joint press conference with the Russian FM in Yerevan.