Nagorno Karabakh conflict is far from being resolved, reiterates Yerevan

Caretaker FM Ara Aivazian reiterated the Armenian stance that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is far from being resolved.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  “I once again reiterated our clear stance that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is far from being resolved. Only through peaceful negotiations it is possible to reach a comprehensive political resolution which will take into account the rights of all and will bring peace and stability to South Caucasus,” Aivazian said at a joint press conference with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Yerevan. “And the basis of such resolution should first of all be the determination of Artsakh’s status within the borders where the people of Artsakh have self-determined,” he added.

Aivazian said Armenia is interested in the further strengthening and bolstering of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship format.

Aivazian said Armenia fully agrees with the OSCE MG Co-Chairing countries’ stance which was presented in the April 13 statement noting that “special attention should be paid to the achievement of a final comprehensive and sustainable settlement on the basis of the elements and principles well-known to the sides.”

The Armenian FM emphasized that nearly 6 months after the war Azerbaijan – in violation of international humanitarian law – is disrupting the implementation of the terms of the ceasefire statement and is refusing to return all prisoners of war, including civilians.


     

Politics

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss humanitarian problems facing Artsakh

Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the humanitarian problems facing Artsakh during their meeting in Yerevan.

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Society

Global COVID-19 death toll up 6% in past week, says WHO

More than 93,000 people died of COVID-19 in the past week, which is 6% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization said in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published in Geneva early on Wednesday, Tass reports.

Military

Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot by a fellow serviceman while serving on-duty at a combat position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia stationed in the southern direction.

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Biden says he hopes to meet with Putin in Europe in June

Biden may nominate LA mayor for US ambassador to India

Israel’s Netanyahu Fails to Form Government before Deadline

Mexico declares three-day national morning after deadly subway accident

