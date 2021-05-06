On May 6, within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and the Future of Artsakh", Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan met with the students and lecturers of the Artsakh State University.

May 6, 2021, 14:12 The more Armenians live in Artsakh, the more our security and future will be guaranteed. Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the meeting the rector of the university Armen Sargsyan awarded Artak Beglaryan with a medal on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the university and emphasized that Artak Beglaryan 's contribution to the development of the university is great. The rector noted that through his efforts, a legal clinic has been opened at the university.

Beglaryan presented the current situation in Artsakh, noting that the long-term, secure future of Artsakh, aimed at sustainable development, is a serious priority issue.

In November and December, many people were afraid to come to Artsakh, which is perceived differently today. After the war, my family was among the first to return to Artsakh, as the future of Artsakh depends on living here. The more Armenians live in Artsakh, the more our future and security will be guaranteed. We have a long-term security uncertainty. The main factor ensuring peace is the Russian peacekeeping forces, which are quite viable. There were small incidents, given the level of mistrust between the two societies, as well as Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia, such incidents were expected.

In my opinion, the tension has decreased in this period. As an expert, I think that there is a little likelihood of large-scale war in the region in the next few years. We are all concerned whether the Russian peacekeepers will be here in 5 years or not. We cannot say for sure. Even against the wishes of Azerbaijan, I think, taking into account a number of circumstances, the Russian peacekeepers will remain in Artsakh. It is very important for us to ensure stable, long-term security in order to be able to achieve our national goals. "If we think reasonably,we will be able to restore most of our lost homeland in decades," said Beglaryan.

According to him, within the next year, the issues of the bases of the country's development, the search for a source of income for the population, the satisfaction of institutional needs, the creation of favorable conditions should be resolved. In this context, the development of the economy is very important.

Beglaryan said that good specialists are needed in the state administration system of the country. As for the solution of the issue, they will try to attract relevant specialists from different fields from abroad.