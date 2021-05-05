Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 625.46 (up by AMD 0.20), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 723.93 (up by AMD 1), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.97 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 449.37, AMD 30,115.59 and AMD 20,906.28, respectively.