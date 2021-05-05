Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on May 5 according to which Karen Danielyan has been relieved from the position of justice minister based on his application, the Presidential Office stated.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited on May 4 Haterki subregion of Martakert and Aknaberd...
Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan on May 5 on a two-day visit...
Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the Minister of Foreign...
The Presidents of France and Russia have agreed to resume the efforts within the OSCE Minsk Group for...
Turkey’s direct and large-scale involvement in the recent war against Artsakh aimed at implementing...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
More than 93,000 people died of COVID-19 in the past week, which is 6% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization said in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published in Geneva early on Wednesday, Tass reports.
An Armenian cemetery in the village of Mets Tagher in the Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region of Artsakh has...
Almost every day, Azerbaijani convoys, accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers, pass through the Shosh...
The Khndzristan community of Askeran region is ready to accept new resettlers.
A total of 99 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which seven new cases of...
The trial of the two Syrian militants who were fighting as mercenaries for Azerbaijan against Artsakh...
The vaccination against COVID-19 is in process in Artsakh.
A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot by a fellow serviceman while serving on-duty at a combat position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia stationed in the southern direction.
Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...
Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...
Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...
The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...
Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...
Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day