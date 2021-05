President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on May 5 according to which Karen Danielyan has been relieved from the position of justice minister based on his application, the Presidential Office stated.

May 5, 2021, 16:02 Artsakh has new justice minister

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: And by another presidential decree, Jirayr Mirzoyan has been appointed Minister of Justice of Artsakh.