A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot by a fellow serviceman while serving on-duty at a combat position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia stationed in the southern direction.

May 5, 2021, 15:52 Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The incident happened around 20:00 on May 4.

The investigation is underway, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.