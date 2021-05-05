An Armenian cemetery in the village of Mets Tagher in the Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region of Artsakh has recently been destroyed.

May 5, 2021, 15:22 Armenian cemetery in Azeri-held Mets Tagher village destroyed

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kamo Petrosyan, Deputy Chief of the Operative Headquarters of the Artsakh Government in Armenia, former head of the Hadrut regional administration, told "Artsakhpress".



He said that the enemy has demolished the cemetery to widen the road to Taghavard.



"I consider this reality another proof of vandalism. Just as they destroy Armenian churches and Armenian culture, so they treat cemeteries," Petrosyan said.