‘International recognition of Republic of Artsakh has been and remains on agenda’ – President Harutyunyan

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited on May 4 Haterki subregion of Martakert and Aknaberd community in Shahumyan region, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President of the Republic met with the locals and the community leaders, discussing the current problems facing the communities, their solution ways and a number of programs directed for infrastructure development.

The President stated that construction works will continue in Getavan, Zardakhach, Haterk, Zaglik, Chapar and Aknaberd in order to build new homes for the families displaced as a result of the war and to create and rebuild the necessary infrastructures. He also touched upon the programs for development of agriculture and mentioned the need to bring a new sweep to them.

Touching upon the security environment, again, the head of state stressed that Artsakh is trying to solve the security issues by combining the efforts of the Defense Army, Armenia and the Russian peacekeeping contingent and supports a peaceful settlement of all the issues.

“International recognition of the Republic of Artsakh has been and remains on the agenda,” Harutyunyan said.