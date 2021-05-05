Major Lendrush Khachatryan Needs Our Support

Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the homeland.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lendrush was born on September 16, 1989 in the village of Ashan, Martuni region.

He is married, has three children. The eldest is 7 years old and the youngest is 10 months old. Since September 28, Lendrush has been unconscious in the resuscitation department of the Yerevan Erebuni Medical Center and he is in vegetative status.

At the moment, Major Lendrush needs neuro-rehabilitation medical care, which is not possible in Armenia. A positive response has been received from the German Medical park Berlin hospital to continue the treatment there, which requires about 160,000 euro.

Lendrush's father died of a heart attack. He was unable to see his son in such a situation.

You can make your transfers in ARMECONOMBANK OJSC to the following accounts opened in the name of Lendrush’s wife Ruzan Vladimir Verdiyan.

163318020969 AMD

163318020985 EUR

163318020993 RUR

163318020977 USD