Almost every day, Azerbaijani convoys, accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers, pass through the Shosh community of the Askeran region, the head of the Shosh community Erik Abrahamyan said in an interview with Artsakhpress, expressing concern that the current situation is quite alarming.

May 5, 2021, 12:48 Almost every day Azerbaijani convoys pass through the Shosh community, Artsakh Republic

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Our village is very close to Azerbaijanis. They can disturb our peace at any moment, which is manifested in our days by the sounds of their shots. The issue of security in the village is a priority,” Erik Abrahamyan added.

Due to the recent war, 120 houses of the village have been damaged and 3 have been completely destroyed. The head of the community said that with the support of the Russian peacekeepers, the first-aid post of the village has been recently replenished with medical supplies.