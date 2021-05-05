Israel’s Netanyahu Fails to Form Government before Deadline

A deadline for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government has expired.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: He had been trying for the past 28 days to build a coalition after the fourth inconclusive general election in two years, but the deadline ended at midnight on Wednesday, BBC reports.

President Reuven Rivlin could now formally ask another political leader to try to assemble a coalition.

But this could risk the country going to the polls once again.