May 5, 2021, 12:18 Khndzristan community is ready to accept new settlers: Community leader

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Aleksey Avanesyan told “Artsakhpress” that 15 families displaced from Karvachar, Hadrut and Shushi have resettled in the village after the Third Artsakh War.

With the funding from the Republic of Artsakh, 5 houses in the village have been renovated. 10 houses are being renovated now.

Besides, there are 23 houses in the village, which are envisaged for displaced people. There are many people who want to live in Khndzristan after the war.

The head of the community named the issue of drinking and irrigation water as main problems of the community. “In the near future the community will have an artesian well financed by the state budget. The issue of garbage collection is on the agenda,” he said.