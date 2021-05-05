Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 99 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed,the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 21 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 2,686 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 24,169 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.