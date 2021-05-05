Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 99 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed,the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.
Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan on May 5 on a two-day visit to meet with the Armenian leadership. Then, Lavrov will also visit Azerbaijan May 10-11.
Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the Minister of Foreign...
The Presidents of France and Russia have agreed to resume the efforts within the OSCE Minsk Group for...
Turkey’s direct and large-scale involvement in the recent war against Artsakh aimed at implementing...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.
Both past and present haunt relations between Turkey and Armenia, The Economist’s editorial board wrote...
30 years ago, on April 30, 1991, the Azerbaijani authorities launched the operation ‘Koltso’ (Ring),...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from the previous business day in the country, news.am informs, citing the Central Bank of Armenia.
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The trial of the two Syrian militants who were fighting as mercenaries for Azerbaijan against Artsakh...
The vaccination against COVID-19 is in process in Artsakh.
The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns the demolition of the domes of...
Armenia’s foreign ministry has released a statement regarding the construction works being carried...
399 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
6 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...
Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the General Staff – deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...
The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...
Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...
Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...
The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...
The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
