US President Joe Biden is considering nominating Los Angeles (California) Mayor Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India, news.am informs, citing Axios.

May 5, 2021, 11:34 Biden may nominate LA mayor for US ambassador to India

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, in addition to Garcetti, several more candidates for this post are being considered. Biden is expected to announce his decision in May.

The representative of the mayor of Los Angeles declined to comment on the report.

Garcetti is one of Biden's close associates, he served on his campaign headquarters, and was also one of five Democrats who joined the committee that organized Biden's inauguration on January 20.