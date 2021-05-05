Germany environmentalists consider Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline conflict to be over

Activists from the German environmental organization NABU consider the conflict over the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to be over and intend to demand compensation for the damage, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: A day earlier, NABU filed a lawsuit against the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) of Germany for issuing a license to build the Nord Stream 2 in the country's exclusive economic zone, and this license runs until the end of May.

Thus, the installation of the highway was suspended.

"The current conflict concerns the changed construction schedule of the bird sanctuary, from January to June. Now that there is no construction in the German Baltic Sea [during these months], this conflict is over," Detloff said.

NABU, however, still disagrees with the German government's position that the aforesaid natural gas pipeline will ensure energy security in Europe.