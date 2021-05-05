Nagorno Karabakh to be discussed during Lavrov’s Armenia visit

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan on May 5 on a two-day visit to meet with the Armenian leadership. Then, Lavrov will also visit Azerbaijan May 10-11.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that during these contacts it is planned to "discuss in detail a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as cooperation in the international arena."

"Priority will be paid to the practical aspects of the implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 on Nagorno-Karabakh," Zakharova said.