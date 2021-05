Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the General Staff – deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

May 4, 2021, 17:10 Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian based on the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.