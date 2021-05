The vaccination against COVID-19 is in process in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The people of Artsakh are vaccinated with the Russian "Sputnik V" vaccine.



The head of the State Hygienic-Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh Ofelia Harutyunyan told Artsakhpress that the Russian peacekeepers provided 15,000 doses of vaccine to Artsakh.

7,500 citizens will be vaccinated with the provided vaccine.

The first stage includes people aged 65 and above, 16-64 years old with chronic diseases, residents and employees of social protection institutions, medical workers, and at the second stage includes teachers, police officers.

Depending on the situation, the vaccination may become mandatory.