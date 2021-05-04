Greek media go on 24-hour strike

Trade unions of journalists and media workers in Greece are holding a 24-hour strike on May 4 in connection with May 1, the international day of remembrance for the struggle of workers for collective and personal rights, social justice and peace, health, and safety.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The decision to strike was taken by the largest journalistic trade union - the Journalists' Union of the Athens daily newspapers ESIEA and the associations cooperating with it, news.am informs, citing TASS.

The union claims that the day-to-day struggle for objective and reliable information from citizens has been and remains more difficult, but also more necessary than ever.

The trade union requires stable and full-fledged work for all with equal rights, decent wages and pensions, free public health care and medical care, effective measures to combat unemployment, the restoration of the collective bargaining system, and compliance with the obligations of employers to prepare and sign collective bargaining agreements, free action by trade unions, without the interference of the state and the employer in the exercise of collective rights of workers.