Foreign mercenaries used by Azerbaijan in 2020 war stand trial in Armenia for international terrorism, murder

The trial of the two Syrian militants who were fighting as mercenaries for Azerbaijan against Artsakh and Armenia in the 2020 war started at the Kapan courthouse of the Syunik Province Court of General Jurisdiction.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The trial is presided over by Judge Napoleon Ohanyan.

Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkher and Yusef Alabet al-Hajji – both Syrian nationals who were recruited and sent via Turkey - were fighting for the Azerbaijani military as foreign mercenaries in the war of aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020. The actions of the mercenaries were aimed at killing civilians in Armenia and Artsakh, with the purpose of terrorizing the peaceful population and destabilizing the domestic situation of Armenia and Artsakh, the Committee of Investigations earlier said in the indictment.

Yusuf Alabet al-Hajji is the Syrian terrorist who had testified that they ‘were ordered to slaughter every Armenian in the village’.

Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkher, also a Syrian citizen, had testified that he, along with many others, were recruited by the leader of the Suleyman Shah Brigade in Syria and taken to Azerbaijan via Turkey.

Criminal charges of Terrorism Activity Committed by an Organized Group, International Terrorism, Gross Violation of International Humanitarian Law During Armed Conflicts (murder of non-combatants, civilians) and Mercenarism were pressed against the two arrested Syrian mercenaries.

The investigators in Armenia earlier said that more than 30 other mercenaries from the militant groups Sultan Suleyman Shah, Sukur, Hamza, Sultan Murad and others have been identified in having fought for the Azeri forces. These mercenaries are wanted for war crimes.

The leader of the Suleyman Shah Brigade – an international terrorist organization, Mohammad Al Jassim aka Abu Hamsha, is also wanted by Armenian investigators in the investigation.