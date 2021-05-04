Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns demolition of the domes of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns the demolition of the domes of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral in Shushi, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church told"Artsakhpress''.

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns demolition of the domes of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns demolition of the domes of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is noticeable that Azerbaijan makes every effort to completely eradicate the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage from the territory of Artsakh, sometimes making unsuccessful attempts to erase the traces of the Armenian Christian heritage from Artsakh under the guise of so-called 'restoration.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"We call on the international community to condemn this destructive activity of Azerbaijan and to take steps to stop this destructive process," the statement reads.


     

Politics

Russia's presence in Artsakh excludes the adventure of a new war. David Babayan

Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met on Tuesday with the students and professors of the Artsakh State University.

All news from section

Resumption of NK negotiations priority task of OSCE MG Co-Chairs – French Ambassador to Armenia

The Presidents of France and Russia have agreed to resume the efforts within the OSCE Minsk Group for...

‘It would be desirable to see Iran’s influence on Azerbaijan in release of Armenian POWs’ – Ambassador Tumanyan

Turkey’s direct and large-scale involvement in the recent war against Artsakh aimed at implementing...

Artsakh’s prosecutors question President Harutyunyan

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.

The Economist on infamous “macabre” Azeri park

Both past and present haunt relations between Turkey and Armenia, The Economist’s editorial board wrote...

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’

30 years ago, on April 30, 1991, the Azerbaijani authorities launched the operation ‘Koltso’ (Ring),...

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia next week

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and then Azerbaijan in May, his spokesperson...

Economy

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from the previous business day in the country, news.am informs, citing the Central Bank of Armenia.

All news from section

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Foreign mercenaries used by Azerbaijan in 2020 war stand trial in Armenia for international terrorism, murder

The trial of the two Syrian militants who were fighting as mercenaries for Azerbaijan against Artsakh and Armenia in the 2020 war started at the Kapan courthouse of the Syunik Province Court of General Jurisdiction.

All news from section

Sputnik V Covid Vaccination started in Artsakh

The vaccination against COVID-19 is in process in Artsakh.

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns demolition of the domes of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns the demolition of the domes of...

Armenia MFA issues statement over construction works being carried out by Azerbaijan in Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church

Armenia’s foreign ministry has released a statement regarding the construction works being carried...

399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

399 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

6 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...

Armenia, Kazakhstan highlight re-opening Yerevan-Nur-Sultan direct flights

Caretaker minister of economy Vahan Karobyan received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat...

Military

Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the General Staff – deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

All news from section

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...

Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...

Two Russian peacekeepers wounded in Artsakh landmine explosion

Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...

G7 to discuss decisive action to counter threats like Russia and China
Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed
Greek media go on 24-hour strike
Foreign mercenaries used by Azerbaijan in 2020 war stand trial in Armenia for international terrorism, murder
CSTO welcomes ceasefire deal on Tajik-Kyrgyz border
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Construction of new district started in Artsakh
Construction of new district started in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka
Tennis Tournament held in Stepanakert
Tennis Tournament held in Stepanakert
Baby chickens distributed to the residents of Martuni
Baby chickens distributed to the residents of Martuni
Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert
Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

All news from section

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

All news from section

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

All news from section

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

G7 to discuss decisive action to counter threats like Russia and China

All news from section

Greek media go on 24-hour strike

CSTO welcomes ceasefire deal on Tajik-Kyrgyz border

EU Commission recommends opening up to fully vaccinated non-EU travellers

Most Read

month

week

day

Search