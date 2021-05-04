The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns demolition of the domes of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemns the demolition of the domes of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral in Shushi, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church told"Artsakhpress''.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is noticeable that Azerbaijan makes every effort to completely eradicate the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage from the territory of Artsakh, sometimes making unsuccessful attempts to erase the traces of the Armenian Christian heritage from Artsakh under the guise of so-called 'restoration.

"We call on the international community to condemn this destructive activity of Azerbaijan and to take steps to stop this destructive process," the statement reads.