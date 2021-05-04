Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met on Tuesday with the students and professors of the Artsakh State University.

May 4, 2021, 14:40 Russia's presence in Artsakh excludes the adventure of a new war. David Babayan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Rector of the Artsakh State University Armen Sargsyan welcomed the meetings with politicians in such a format.

Armen Sargsyan awarded David Babayan with a medal dedicated to the 50-year activity of the university.

In his speech, David Babayan referred to the Artsakh issue, threats and new challenges.

Speaking about the possibility of a new war in Artsakh, David Babayan simply ruled it out; emphasizing that, taking into account the active presence of the Russian Federation in Artsakh, Azerbaijan will not go on such an adventure.

Referring to the torture and murder of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, the foreign minister described it as barbarism, Nazism.

"We call on international organizations to take this issue more seriously. Armenophobia in Azerbaijan is a manifestation of Nazism," he added. Speaking about the status of Artsakh, David Babayan outlined the steps that need to be taken in the future with its potential, unity and solidarity.

"At the moment, one of our main issues is the international recognition of Artsakh and the development of bilateral relations. We must be realistic, the issue of Artsakh's status has been, is and will it remain on our agenda. We need to establish contacts through the Diaspora in order to be able to solve our problems. "The preservation of subjectivity as a factor is a key issue for us," said David Babayan.