399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

399 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 217,407, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: 635 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 201,107.

The death toll has risen to 4165 (16 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 11,106.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,029.