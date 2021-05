6 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,679.

May 4, 2021, 10:47 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: 50 coronavirus tests have been carried out on May 3, the ministry of healthcare of Artsakh said.