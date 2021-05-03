The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from the previous business day in the country, news.am informs, citing the Central Bank of Armenia.

May 3, 2021, 17:35 Dollar devalues in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 627.41 (down by AMD 2.21), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 721.23 (down by AMD 2.79), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.87 (down by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 433.11, AMD 29,588.06 and AMD 20,387.67, respectively.