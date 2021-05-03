Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, Artak Zeynalyan, who represents the interests of the captives and POWs in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said on social media today.

May 3, 2021, 17:10 Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During the second Artsakh war launched on September 27, 2020, as well as after the signing of the trilateral agreement on November 9, 2020, Armenian civilians and servicemen continued to be taken captive.

19 of those, who have appeared in captivity, have been tortured and killed by the Azerbaijani servicemen, which is a military crime.

We have addressed the European Court of Human Rights with facts showing that prisoners of war and imprisoned persons have been tortured and killed.

The following is the list of names of tortured and killed captives:

1. Eduard Shahgeldyan

2. Arsen Gharakhanyan

3. Benik Hakobyan

4. Elena Hakobyan

5. Serzhik Vardanyan

6. Ella Vardanyan

7. Genadi Petrosyan

8. Yurik Asryan

9. Misha Movsisyan

10. Anahit Movsisyan

11. Nina Davtyan

12. Misha Melkumyan

Servicemen:

13. Erik Mkhitaryan

14. Gagik Mkrtchyan

15. Arayik Poghosyan

16. Vardges Ghazaryan

17. Yuri Adamyan

18. Artur Manvelyan

19. Narek Babayan