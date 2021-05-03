Armenia, Kazakhstan highlight re-opening Yerevan-Nur-Sultan direct flights

Caretaker minister of economy Vahan Karobyan received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, the ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting Mr. Kerobyan highlighted the dynamic development of the Armenian-Kazakh commercial cooperation and expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries has a great potential for development. The sides in particular outlined the following sectors for cooperation: trade, high-tech, production of solar power plants, jewelry production and agriculture.

Vahan Kerobyan raised logistical problems existing between the two countries, which obstructs the quick development process of the commercial ties.

In his turn the Ambassador stated that during the political consultations between Armenia and Kazakhstan both sides attached importance to the re-opening of Yerevan-Nur Sultan-Yerevan direct flights. In this context he proposed to consider creating a whole-sale logistics center in Armenia.

At the end of the meeting the officials agreed to contribute to the productive and active cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan within their powers.