President of the Artsakh Republic received Khachik Khachatryan chairman of the council of the directors of ''X group''

On May 3 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Khachik Khachatryan, chairman of the council of the directors of ''X group'' and Mushegh Hakobyan, general director of "Araks" poultry farm within the company, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President expressed his gratitude to the company for its charitable initiatives implemented in Artsakh.

The current state of Artsakh's economy and current investment opportunities were discussed at the meeting.