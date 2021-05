On the initiative of "Hadrut De-Occupation" NGO, Hadrut residents organized a tree planting in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The event was held within the framework of the "Nakhshun Hadrut" program.

Mary Davtyan, the director of "Hadrut De-occupation" NGO, told "Artsakhpress", noting that "Nakhshun Hadrut" popularizes Hadrut culture, traditions and crafts.