Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka to be put into operation by the end of the year

With the financial support of the Artsakh Investment Fund, multi-apartment buildings are being built in the “Red market” (Karmir Shuka) community of Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Red Market community Narek Atayan told “Artsakhpress”said and noted that the process started in 2019.

"The three andfour-room 32-apartment building is designed for the families of the fallen servicemen, large families, as well as for the displaced residents of Taghavard. "I should mention that the construction was delayed due to the war, but we plan to put both buildings into operation by the end of the year," he said Atayan and noted that separate houses are being built in the community, as well.