The enemy destroyed the graves of the victims of the First Artsakh War in Taghavard

In the community of Taghavard in the Martuni region of Artsakh, which passed under the control of Azerbaijan after the third Artsakh war, the Turkish bandits have recently desecrated the cemetery.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Taghavard community Oleg Harutyunyan told "Artsakhpress".

The Russian peacekeepers have been informed about this fact and in the coming days will visit to see personally what happened.