European countries cautiously ease COVID-19 restrictions

Several European countries are cautiously starting to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, even as infection rates and intensive care occupancy remain high in many cases, Euronews reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In France, a domestic travel ban was lifted on Monday as secondary and high school students returned to school for the first time in a month.

But a night-time curfew remained in place while the outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants won't be allowed to reopen until May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theatres and concert halls --under certain conditions.

France is reporting about 22,000 new confirmed cases each day, down from about 40,000 earlier this month. 5,585 patients were still in intensive care on Sunday.

In Greece, several restrictions which have been in effect since November ended on Monday, with restaurants and cafes permitted to serve customers outdoors.

Tourism-related businesses and services are set to start operating again on May 15.


     

‘It would be desirable to see Iran’s influence on Azerbaijan in release of Armenian POWs’ – Ambassador Tumanyan

Turkey’s direct and large-scale involvement in the recent war against Artsakh aimed at implementing its expansionist policy in the region, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said in an interview to ISNA news agency.

Artsakh’s prosecutors question President Harutyunyan

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.

The Economist on infamous “macabre” Azeri park

Both past and present haunt relations between Turkey and Armenia, The Economist’s editorial board wrote...

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’

30 years ago, on April 30, 1991, the Azerbaijani authorities launched the operation ‘Koltso’ (Ring),...

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia next week

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and then Azerbaijan in May, his spokesperson...

Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Russia’s Kazan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazan, Russia, on a two-day working visit to participate...

Artsakh should become the center of all national events.

Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the former Speaker...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

Apple charged over 'anti-competitive' app policies

Apple has been charged with breaking EU competition rules over the way it runs its App Store.

Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, 130 wooden dwellings are being built in...

Global coronavirus cases top 150 million

The COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded 150 million on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing a tally of global...

Artsakh to have 30-35 hectares of new forests

A nursery of forest tree species and 30-35 hectares of new forests will be created in Artsakh, the Armenian...

3 new cases of COVID-19) confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...

A new residential settlement for displaced citizens being built in Astghashen

For the residents displaced from Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner villages of Askeran,...

Artsakh reports 9 daily coronavirus cases

9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing...

Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to clear the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from mines and explosive objects.

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...

Two Russian peacekeepers wounded in Artsakh landmine explosion

Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...

Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Rockets fired at Baghdad int'l airport, no casualties

US not sharing Iran optimism over nuclear deal

European countries cautiously ease COVID-19 restrictions

India's COVID-19 tally nears 20 million

