Artsakhpress

Politics

‘It would be desirable to see Iran’s influence on Azerbaijan in release of Armenian POWs’ – Ambassador Tumanyan

Turkey’s direct and large-scale involvement in the recent war against Artsakh aimed at implementing its expansionist policy in the region, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said in an interview to ISNA news agency.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “After all these, one thing is clear: the attempt to “solving” the conflicts by use of force must be a serious signal for the international community and first of all for the countries of the region”, the Ambassador said, adding that the ceasefire stopped Azerbaijan’s military aggression, which was carried out by Turkey’s support and involvement of mercenary terrorists, and which caused huge losses to Armenian and its people.

As for overcoming the crisis, the Ambassador stated that according to the Armenian side, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries exclusively have an international mandate for the final and comprehensive settlement of the conflict, which have come up with a proposal over the conflict settlement principles on the sidelines of the negotiation process.

As for the role of the regional countries, Mr. Tumanyan said these countries can form a favorable environment for the conflict settlement with their balanced position.

Asked whether Iran, as an important regional country, can play a positive role in the conflict settlement, the Armenian Ambassador noted that the Armenia-Iran border has always been a “bridge” of peace and cooperation, adding that any encroachment against it opposes the national security of the two countries.

“I would like to specifically highlight Iran’s key role during the war and after that, in terms of its principled stance against developments that threatened regional peace and stability. It relates to the steps (warnings, deployment of Iranian troops along the border) taken towards the inviolability of the common border and sovereignty of the two countries. The Armenia-Iran border has always been a “bridge” of peace and cooperation, and any encroachment against it contradicts to the national security of the two countries. After the recent war, there has been formed an understanding of common threats and interests both in Yerevan and Tehran. Therefore, a comprehensive strategic dialogue is necessary, the agenda of which will include both the entire complex of the bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation issues and a broad range of issues relating to the regional security and stability”, the Armenian Ambassador said.

According to him, today as well Iran’s active participation to the solution of multiple complex and problematic issues would be highly useful. In particular, he said it would be desirable to see Iran’s active influence on the authorities of Azerbaijan in the release of the Armenian prisoners of war. He also noted that currently it’s important to further intensify all components of Armenia-Iran relations which ensure the security and economic development of the two countries. In particular, he said, it’s important to “strengthen” the North-South transportation and energy corridor, deepen the cooperation in gas and energy fields, boost the trade turnover and the joint investment programs.


     

Turkey’s direct and large-scale involvement in the recent war against Artsakh aimed at implementing its expansionist policy in the region, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said in an interview to ISNA news agency.

Artsakh’s prosecutors question President Harutyunyan

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.

The Economist on infamous “macabre” Azeri park

Both past and present haunt relations between Turkey and Armenia, The Economist’s editorial board wrote...

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’

30 years ago, on April 30, 1991, the Azerbaijani authorities launched the operation ‘Koltso’ (Ring),...

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia next week

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and then Azerbaijan in May, his spokesperson...

Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Russia’s Kazan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazan, Russia, on a two-day working visit to participate...

Artsakh should become the center of all national events.

Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the former Speaker...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

Society

Apple charged over 'anti-competitive' app policies

Apple has been charged with breaking EU competition rules over the way it runs its App Store.

Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, 130 wooden dwellings are being built in...

Global coronavirus cases top 150 million

The COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded 150 million on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing a tally of global...

Artsakh to have 30-35 hectares of new forests

A nursery of forest tree species and 30-35 hectares of new forests will be created in Artsakh, the Armenian...

3 new cases of COVID-19) confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...

A new residential settlement for displaced citizens being built in Astghashen

For the residents displaced from Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner villages of Askeran,...

Artsakh reports 9 daily coronavirus cases

9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing...

Military

Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to clear the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from mines and explosive objects.

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...

Two Russian peacekeepers wounded in Artsakh landmine explosion

Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...

Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...

US not sharing Iran optimism over nuclear deal
European countries cautiously ease COVID-19 restrictions
'It would be desirable to see Iran's influence on Azerbaijan in release of Armenian POWs' – Ambassador Tumanyan
India's COVID-19 tally nears 20 million
Artsakh's prosecutors question President Harutyunyan
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Construction of new district started in Artsakh
Construction of new district started in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka
Tennis Tournament held in Stepanakert
Tennis Tournament held in Stepanakert
Baby chickens distributed to the residents of Martuni
Baby chickens distributed to the residents of Martuni
Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert
Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Rockets fired at Baghdad int'l airport, no casualties

US not sharing Iran optimism over nuclear deal

European countries cautiously ease COVID-19 restrictions

India's COVID-19 tally nears 20 million

