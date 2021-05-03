President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.

May 3, 2021, 11:01 Artsakh’s prosecutors question President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The president said he was questioned as a witness by detectives of the Artsakh’s prosecution as part of an ongoing criminal case launched under Article 312 – Overthrowing Constitutional Order.

The president said he was questioned as a witness by detectives of the Artsakh’s prosecution as part of an ongoing criminal case launched under Article 312 – Overthrowing Constitutional Order.

"Taking into account the importance of this case, I have informed all the information I have on the issues raised and reaffirmed my readiness to continue participating in the future, too, in the proceedings, in the manner prescribed by law.

Understanding the public demand to uncover the main course of events and the cause-and-effect relations related to the most important period of our homeland's life, the recent 44-day war, I will also soon publicly provide—within the limits of my actual powers and awareness—answers to some questions," Harutyunyan added.