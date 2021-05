At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, the Iraqi military said, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The military said one rocket had been intercepted and downed near the airport without causing any damage or casualties.

Security officials said earlier the rockets were launched from an area close to the airport and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

A similar rocket attack targeting the airport occurred on April 22.