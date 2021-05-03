US not sharing Iran optimism over nuclear deal

There are no agreements on a nuclear deal with Iran yet. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated about this Sunday on ABC, the latter reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the parties still have a long way to go, including in resolving issues related to sanctions.

"There is still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps, and those gaps are over what sanctions the United States and other countries will roll back," Sullivan said. "They are over what nuclear restrictions Iran will accept on its program to ensure that they can never get a nuclear weapon. And our diplomats will keep working at that over the coming weeks to try to arrive at a mutual return to the JCPOA, which is the Iran nuclear deal, on a compliance-for-compliance basis."