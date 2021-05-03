US not sharing Iran optimism over nuclear deal

There are no agreements on a nuclear deal with Iran yet. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated about this Sunday on ABC, the latter reported.
Turkey’s direct and large-scale involvement in the recent war against Artsakh aimed at implementing its expansionist policy in the region, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said in an interview to ISNA news agency.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.
Both past and present haunt relations between Turkey and Armenia, The Economist’s editorial board wrote...
30 years ago, on April 30, 1991, the Azerbaijani authorities launched the operation ‘Koltso’ (Ring),...
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and then Azerbaijan in May, his spokesperson...
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazan, Russia, on a two-day working visit to participate...
Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the former Speaker...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...
Apple has been charged with breaking EU competition rules over the way it runs its App Store.
With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, 130 wooden dwellings are being built in...
The COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded 150 million on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing a tally of global...
A nursery of forest tree species and 30-35 hectares of new forests will be created in Artsakh, the Armenian...
3 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...
For the residents displaced from Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner villages of Askeran,...
9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing...
The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to clear the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from mines and explosive objects.
Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...
Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...
The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...
The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...
In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...
The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
