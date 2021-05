GM Levon Aronian came fourth in the New in Chess Classic, the fifth leg on the $1.5 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aronian lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the battle for the third place, Panorama. am reported.

Magnus Carlsen won the online tournament after beating Hikaru Nakamura.