Putin ready to act as mediator in Kyrgyz-Tajik conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to act as a mediator in resolution of the crisis between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

April 30, 2021

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of course, considering our commonality in various formats - the CSTO and others - the president is always ready to play a mediating role in resolution of urgent problems that may spark between the member states. He demonstrated it repeatedly and efficiently," Peskov said.

"Both sides have established a contact via Foreign Ministers. We are, of course, concerned over these reports [about the border conflict], we follow it closely and we welcome the achieved decision on ceasefire. We hope that this ceasefire will be sustained and will allow us to avoid further similar incidents," the spokesman underscored.

The situation at the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 near the Golovnoy water distribution station, which both sides consider their territory. On April 29, the conflict between local residents escalated into armed hostilities. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars and machinegun, and of an attempt to capture the water distribution station. Later that day, the sides agreed to cease fire and withdraw forces to their permanent deployment locations. According to the latest reports, 13 Kyrgyz people died and over 100 sustained injuries. Tajikistan reports eight killed and 31 injured.