Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

A table tennis tournament dedicated to the memory of the honored coach Sergey Sargsyan has been organized in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: 5 teams participate in the championship; each team includes 3 boy and 3 girls. 2 teams from Stepanakert, one from Martuni, Askeran and Martakert sports schools. In an interview with "Artsakhpress, Chairman of the Artsakh Table-Tennis Federation Grigory Arakelyan said that Sergey Sargsyan's contribution to the development of Artsakh sports is great.

''Sergey Sargsyan has made a great contribution to the development of tennis in the Martuni region. Today, his work is continued by his sons, who were their father's athletes,'' Arakelyan said and noted that in order to remember the referees and continue their work, such events should be organized.

The Economist on infamous “macabre” Azeri park

Both past and present haunt relations between Turkey and Armenia, The Economist’s editorial board wrote in an article, stating that the two countries don’t show any sign of reconciling.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, 130 wooden dwellings are being built in the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to clear the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from mines and explosive objects.

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Blinken decides to visit Ukraine

