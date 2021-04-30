Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

A table tennis tournament dedicated to the memory of the honored coach Sergey Sargsyan has been organized in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: 5 teams participate in the championship; each team includes 3 boy and 3 girls. 2 teams from Stepanakert, one from Martuni, Askeran and Martakert sports schools. In an interview with "Artsakhpress, Chairman of the Artsakh Table-Tennis Federation Grigory Arakelyan said that Sergey Sargsyan's contribution to the development of Artsakh sports is great.

''Sergey Sargsyan has made a great contribution to the development of tennis in the Martuni region. Today, his work is continued by his sons, who were their father's athletes,'' Arakelyan said and noted that in order to remember the referees and continue their work, such events should be organized.