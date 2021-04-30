Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, 130 wooden dwellings are being built in the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Vardanyan, a representative of ''Himnakar'' LLC, which is carrying out the construction works told ''Artsakhpress''.



"They are very good houses for the territory of Artsakh. By consuming a small amount of electricity during the winter, the normal temperature will be ensured. The construction of the houses is carried out by the relevant specialists, who explain and teach the locals the pecularities of the houses" Vardanyan said.