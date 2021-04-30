Global coronavirus cases top 150 million

The COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded 150 million on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing a tally of global infections by Johns Hopkins University.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exact number stood at 150,530,783 as of 0600 GMT on Friday. More than 3.16 million people have died of the disease.

Still the hardest-hit country in the pandemic, the United States has seen 32 million infections and 570,000 deaths from the disease, followed by India with 18 million cases and Brazil with 14 million cases, according to the U.S. university data.

The three countries alone account for more than 40 percent of the world's coronavirus infections, Kyodo News said.