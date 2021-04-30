Dozens killed in crush at Israeli religious festival

At least 44 people have been killed in a crush at a crowded religious festival in the north-east of Israel, BBC News reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Dozens more were injured at the Lag B'Omer festival, which takes place annually at the foot of Mount Meron.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a "heavy disaster" and said he was praying for the casualties.

Tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews attended the festival, making it the largest event in Israel since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The country's successful vaccination programme has allowed it to lift many restrictions, but health officials had still warned of the risk of Covid-19.

Early reports suggested a structure at the site had collapsed, but emergency officials later said a crush had occurred at around 01:00 local time (22:00 GMT Thursday).

Police sources told Haaretz newspaper that it started after some attendees slipped on steps, which caused dozens more to fall.

"It happened in a split second; people just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster," one witness told the newspaper.

Videos posted online show thousands of people struggling to flee the chaos through a narrow passageway as the incident unfolded.

One pilgrim said he thought there was a bomb alert when loudhailer messages urged the crowds to disperse. Police then requested the evacuation of the site.

Dozens of ambulances attended the scene and emergency services laid out bodies under foil covers on the ground. Helicopters took the injured to hospital, while the military said search-and-rescue troops were also deployed.

At least 103 people were injured, officials said, including 38 people who were in critical condition at the site.

"MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens wounded, and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated," a tweet from the national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said.