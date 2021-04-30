Blinken decides to visit Ukraine

Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine next week because of the current tension with Russia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The new secretary of state confirmed the trip in an interview with CBS News, news.am informs.

"President Putin has amassed a very large force at the border with Ukraine, more than 100,000 US troops," the interviewer said to Blinken in an excerpt from the interview. "What is Putin up to?"

"You're right. There are more forces amassed on the border with Ukraine than any time since 2014, when Russia actually invaded," Blinken said. "I can't tell you that we know Mr. Putin's intentions. There are any number of things that he could do or choose not to do. What we have seen in the last few days is apparently a decision to pull back some of those forces and we've seen some of them in fact start to pull back."