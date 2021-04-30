Delegations of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have held talks in the city of Isfara, Sughd Region bordering Kyrgyzstan, and issued a joint statement to reaffirm their intention to end the armed conflict that broke out on the border between the two countries on April 29. The statement was signed by Chairman of the Tajik State Committee for National Security Saymumin Yatimov and authorized envoy of the Kyrgyz government Omurbek Suvanaliev, the text was published on Friday by Tajikistan’s Khovar news agency, news.am informs.

April 30, 2021, 11:19 Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign joint statement following talks

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: It said that the commissions created by the two states for settlement of the armed conflict on the border on April 29, 2021 "discussed the reasons behind and consequences of the incident and reached a joint agreement to end the armed conflict, withdraw personnel and hardware to their permanent bases, take measures to avoid further escalation of tensions, create a joint working group involving officers of law enforcement agencies and staffers of the two countries’ executive branches to fully realize the set out measures and create relevant stabilizing conditions for a fruitful negotiating process in the interests of two friendly nations and states," the document reads.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after a conflict sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, a firefight between Kyrgyzstan’s and Tajikistan’s military servicemen broke out. Both sides have reported injuries among their officers. According to Bishkek, Tajik military servicemen used machine guns and mortars during the firefight. Bishkek also accused Dushanbe of attempting to seize the water intake facility.

On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire and withdraw their military units to their places of permanent assignment.

Per earlier reports, Kyrgyzstan initiated talks between the foreign ministers who underlined that the conflict needs to be resolved through political and diplomatic means. The Tajik Foreign Ministry also reported that heads of the national law enforcement agencies would conduct talks. It was underlined that the Tajik side observes the ceasefire.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is about 980 kilometers. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The last meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At some sections, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between residents of the border areas.