US Senate Republicans demand investigation into charges Kerry gave Iran Israeli secrets

US Republicans on Thursday called on President Biden to launch an investigation into allegations that climate envoy John Kerry released sensitive information to Iran while serving as Secretary of State under Barak Obama, Fox News reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The claim about Kerry surfaced in an audio recording of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif that was obtained by Iran International, a Persian news channel, which then shared the recording with The New York Times.

Kerry has denied the allegations, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called the claims "utter nonsense."

But Senate Republicans in Thursday’s letter accused Biden’s climate envoy of "a long history of employing transactional diplomacy against the best interests of the United States or our allies."

The letter did not expand on the other allegations of abuse referenced by the senators, but a spokesman for Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Ark., a signatory of the letter, pointed to a speech the senator made Monday, highlighting "a deal John Kerry cut with China."

Sullivan called Kerry's alleged interference with Navy "freedom of navigation operations" in the South China Seas in exchange for China's commitment to climate-based agreements "treacherous if not treasonous."

And the GOP senators said Kerry's diplomatic actions "ultimately endangered our allies and emboldened our adversaries."