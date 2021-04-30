Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’

30 years ago, on April 30, 1991, the Azerbaijani authorities launched the operation ‘Koltso’ (Ring), which can rightfully be called one of the bloodiest and most inhuman operations on the deportation of peoples from their historical lands, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh stated.

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the operation, in the course of which tanks, combat helicopters and artillery were employed against civilians for the first time, hundreds of Armenian villages in Northern Artsakh, as well as Shahumyan, Hadrut and Shoushi regions were devastated and destroyed, tens of thousands of people were deported, hundreds were killed and taken hostages. The fate of many of them remains unknown so far.

The operation ‘Koltso’ became yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and the continuation of a series of Armenian pogroms and ethnic cleansing committed in Sumgait, Baku, Kirovabad and other Armenian-populated cities and regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in the settlements of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Region and Northern Artsakh in1988-1991.

The operation ‘Koltso’ transferred the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict to a military plane and led to the subsequent full-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh, which continues up today.

The war crimes and gross violations of international humanitarian law committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the operation ‘Koltso’, the 4-day war in April 2016 and the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 imposed on Artsakh by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and the participation of mercenaries from various terrorist groups testify that indifference and impunity for crimes against humanity lead to their recurrence.


     

Politics

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’

30 years ago, on April 30, 1991, the Azerbaijani authorities launched the operation ‘Koltso’ (Ring), which can rightfully be called one of the bloodiest and most inhuman operations on the deportation of peoples from their historical lands, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh stated.

All news from section

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia next week

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and then Azerbaijan in May, his spokesperson...

Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Russia’s Kazan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazan, Russia, on a two-day working visit to participate...

Artsakh should become the center of all national events.

Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the former Speaker...

Caretaker PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Kazan

Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazan, Russia, on April...

More than 65 Congress members call on House of Representatives to provide $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

A bipartisan group of over 65 U.S. House members joined in the Congressional Armenian Caucus request...

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights condemns opening of “ trophy park” in Baku

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, has sent a letter to President...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

Society

3 new cases of COVID-19) confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,667.

All news from section

A new residential settlement for displaced citizens being built in Astghashen

For the residents displaced from Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner villages of Askeran,...

Artsakh reports 9 daily coronavirus cases

9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing...

808 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

808 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Stepanakert Komitas Music School Needs to be Repaired

The building of the Komitas Music School in Stepanakert was damaged during the war. It needs to be repaired.

Priest ordination planned to be held in Dadivank Monastery took place in Gandzasar

On April 25, the Azerbaijani servicemen banned Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan...

Azerbaijan pulls back troops after advancing 400 meters near Artsakh village

Azerbaijan pulled back its troops near the Nor Ghazanchi village in Martakert region after having advanced...

Military

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s Defender Europe 21 military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

All news from section

Two Russian peacekeepers wounded in Artsakh landmine explosion

Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...

Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results

The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...

3 new cases of COVID-19) confirmed in Artsakh
Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign joint statement following talks
US Senate Republicans demand investigation into charges Kerry gave Iran Israeli secrets
Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th Anniversary of the Operation ‘Koltso’
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia next week
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Torch-light procession dedicated to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide
Torch-light procession dedicated to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide
With longing for the Motherland. A family from Tumi started own business
With longing for the Motherland. A family from Tumi started own business
The capital will have new apartment buildings
The capital will have new apartment buildings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

All news from section

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

All news from section

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

All news from section

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign joint statement following talks

All news from section

US Senate Republicans demand investigation into charges Kerry gave Iran Israeli secrets

Record 51 presidential candidates apply to run in Syrian elections

US calls on Turkey to refrain from further purchasing of weapons, military equipment from Russia

Most Read

month

week

day

Search