The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to clear the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from mines and explosive objects.

April 30, 2021, 09:05 Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Currently, Russian servicemen are actively searching for explosive objects on the outskirts of the village of Vardadzor (Pirjamal) in the Askeran region of Artsakh. Here, on the territory of farmland, during the fighting there were military positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Until today, local residents could not resume agricultural work. During the work on the territory of the former military positions, the area was completely cleared by the sappers of the humanitarian demining unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

In total, since November 23, 2020, the military personnel of the humanitarian demining unit have cleared 2,051 hectares of territory, 625 kilometers of roads, 1,721 buildings, including 30 socially significant objects, and found and neutralized 25,600 explosive objects.