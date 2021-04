Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and then Azerbaijan in May, his spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

April 29, 2021, 17:45 Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia next week

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lavrov will be in Yerevan May 5-6, and in Baku May 10-11, she said.