A record 51 presidential hopefuls have applied to run in war-wracked Syria’s upcoming presidential election, which is likely to give President Bashar Al Assad a fourth seven-year term, Gulf news reported

April 29, 2021, 16:53 Record 51 presidential candidates apply to run in Syrian elections

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The vote, scheduled for May 26, will be Syria’s second since the eruption of a devastating war in the country in 2011. The Supreme Constitutional Court referred to the parliament a total of 51 applications from people wishing to stand for presidency, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported after nominations closed Wednesday following a 10-day period. The 51 include Al Assad, seven women and a Syrian Kurd.